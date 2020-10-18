Vigil held in memory of Providence murder victim

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered Sunday afternoon to remember 19-year-old Deshaun Dure, the latest victim of ongoing violence in the capital city.

Those who loved him knew him as DJ, telling 12 News he was an angelic and positive soul. An organizer said they hope the event gets the message out to “stop the violence” and “be nice to each other.”

Deshaun was shot Tuesday outside of the Rhode Island School for the Deaf in Providence. He died from his injuries later that evening at Rhode Island Hospital.

Two others were also injured by Tuesday’s gunfire that targeted a white SUV they were riding in at the time. No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation. It was the city’s 14th homicide of the year.

On Sunday, a basketball game was played at Gano Park in memory of Deshaun. Just outside of the courts a table was filled with pictures, jerseys, balloons, and candles.

