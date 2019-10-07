Vigil held for Revere woman killed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The local community is mourning and asking questions after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in Providence while celebrating her birthday.
A candle-light vigil was held Sunday night in memory of Berta Pereira-Roldan, of Revere, Mass.
Councilwoman Carmen Castillo addressed mourners, calling for action from Providence Police to increase patrols at night in the South Side neighborhood.
“Help us, we live in the south of Providence. I know we are a proud community, but that don’t mean we can’t deserve what other communities have already.”
Pereira-Roldan was shot and killed on September 30.
She and a North Providence woman who was seriously injured in the shooting were walking to their cars on Detroit Avenue after leaving a club on Broad Street.
Police said the women – who didn’t know each other – were not the intended targets. No arrests have been made in the investigation.