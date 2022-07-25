PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Providence police search for the person who shot and killed a teenage boy, those who knew the victim gathered Sunday night in his honor.

Family and friends of the 15-year-old victim lit candles, left messages, and consoled one another about a day after he was found shot in a driveway on Wallace Street.

The boy has not yet been identified, and police have not announced any suspects or arrests.

Police were on scene late Saturday night into Sunday morning as they spoke to witnesses and looked for evidence. The investigation appeared to center around a specific vehicle which police believe the victim arrived in, but at this time it’s unclear whether he lived in the area or was there for another reason.

Major David Lapatin said he’s confident that investigators will come up with some answers.

“It’s horrible,” Lapatin said. “But like I said, we have to deal with this now and hopefully we’ll come up with the person that did this.”

Earlier this month, city officials announced that gun-related crime is down in Providence, which they attributed to ongoing efforts to get illegal guns off the streets. Despite that, Lapatin said police were on high alert this past weekend.

“I think we’ve been doing very well with the crime, we’ve kept it low,” Lapatin said. “But as you know, we’re in the middle of a heat wave and that always causes problems, and here we are tonight.”

“I’m not saying that’s what caused this, but we’re on high alert when we get this kind of weather,” he added.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is urged to call Providence police at (401) 272-3121.