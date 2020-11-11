Video of alleged assault by Providence sergeant released despite objections

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) – The executive director of a civilian board that oversees the Providence Police Department has unilaterally released video of an alleged assault by a white police sergeant on a Black man back in April, following months of attempts to get the city to release it publicly.

The two videos — one from a body camera and one shot on a cell phone — show the actions that led the R.I. Attorney General’s Office to charge Sgt. Joseph Hanley with misdemeanor simple assault back in May.

The police department has repeatedly declined to release the videos to the public, citing the ongoing court case, and the city declined Target 12’s public records request for the video earlier this year.

Police wouldn’t even give the video to the Providence External Review Authority — the civilian board tasked with investigating Providence Police — leading the board to ask the Providence City Council to subpoena the police, which they did.

But Jose Batista, the full-time executive director of PERA who was also elected to be a state representative last week, said a majority of the members of the volunteer board voted against releasing the videos after police turned them over. So Batista released the videos Tuesday first to the Providence Journal, calling a hastily-arranged news conference shortly afterwards to speak about his decision.

“After exhausting all of the options I tried, I decided it was incumbent upon myself to release it,” Batista said. “I have an obligation to the public.”

The full body camera video provided by Batista can be seen below. (Editor’s Note: 12 News has removed expletives in the video)

Hanley, as prosecutors allege, is seen in the video kicking Rishod Gore, who was on the ground in handcuffs after police pulled him from a car and placed him under arrest.

At one point Hanley is seen with his knee on Gore’s neck, and later appears to stand on Gore’s calves, while he is still on the ground in handcuffs.

When Gore asks, “are you serious?” Hanley replies: “Yeah I’m serious, you [expletive] tough guy.”

Gore repeatedly asks what he did to warrant the arrest, which police don’t answer. He was later charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, which were later both dropped by prosecutors.

The newly-released video from April 19 is what led prosecutors to charge Sgt. Hanley with assault a month later. Providence Police issued a press release about Hanley’s arrest, indicating he had “struck” Gore multiple times, but declined to provide a detailed report or the video of the incident.

Police have not explained why Gore was pulled out of the car and arrested in the first place, only saying he was “present” while they arrested another man moments earlier on Knight Street. Gore was then located by police in a car on Tell Street. (According to PERA’s report about the incident, police said Gore was yelling at police but do not have body camera footage of the interaction.)

Hanley has pleaded not guilty to the charge, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, and his attorney could not immediately be reached for comment. The city is seeking to fire Hanley, but must send the termination through a lengthy process set out by the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR), a state law.

Hanley was still being paid by the city until two weeks ago, according to Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, because the law only allows him to be suspended without pay after 180 days of paid suspension. Paré has publicly advocated for changing the LEOBOR statute to give more leeway to police chiefs to terminate or suspend officers.

Paré said the video could not be released because it was evidence before a court proceeding, and said he “strenuously” tried to convince Batista not to release it Tuesday.

He contrasted it with the police decision to release body camera footage in other cases, such as the recent incident involving a man on a moped who is now comatose, because there are no criminal charges yet in that case.

Batista released the video even without the approval of the board that appointed him, acknowledging that he could lose his job because of it.

“It has been an honor to serve, and I am prepared to continue to serve,” Batista said. He added that he released the video in order to spark a conversation, and help the public learn what happened, since police had not provided the public with specifics of what Hanley allegedly did.

“Let me be clear. I am not calling the police department or Commissioner Paré liars,” Batista said. “I am not calling them racists. I am not calling for the defunding of the police, and in no way, shape or form do I condone violence of any form.”

A spokesperson for R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha said the video was released “without our knowledge,” but did not criticize Batista for releasing it.

“The office cannot comment on the release of the video by Mr. Batista, or its content, while the criminal prosecution of Officer Joseph Hanley for the assault of Rishod Gore is pending,” spokperson Kristy dosReis said in a statement.

She said the rules of professional responsibility hinder the AG’s office from sharing information about pending cases, but noted that Neronha has “repeatedly recognized the significant public interest in viewing police body-worn camera footage when such footage depicts police use of force.”

Neronha’s office had asked the Ethics Advisory Panel of the Supreme Court about releasing the video pretrial, but have not yet received an answer, dosReis said.

The Providence Police Union, however, quickly called for Batista to be fired in a statement follow the video release.

“The release of the video will now undoubtedly not only impede the ability of the police officer to receive a fair and impartial trial, but may impede the ability of the complainant to have his complaint properly adjudicated,” the statement from the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3 said.

Michael Imondi, the union president, said he was not defending Hanley, but defending due process “which is necessary to facilitate a fair and unbiased process for both the officer and complainant.”

