PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police arrested a man in possession of a ghost gun outside a club on Broad Street.

Police said they found the gun on 20-year-old Alexander Burgos Cerda when they broke up a fight between three men outside Mi Sueño Disco club on Sunday.

“Anytime there’s a gun close to a club or in a club, it definitely piques our interest to make sure that that club’s doing the right thing,” Providence Police Major David Lapatin said.

12 News obtained video of a brawl inside the club, where people are seen throwing beer bottles, chairs and food. It is unclear if the fight in the video is the same as the one that happened outside the club.

The Providence Board of Licenses plans to discuss the incident at a meeting on Wednesday to decide if action will be taken against the establishment. Chair Dylan Conley said an emergency meeting hasn’t been requested, but the board is investigating.

“The question we have right now is: is this a fist fight that might just happen by circumstance between two individuals, or is this a scenario where the establishment caused the issue?” Conley explained.

Mi Sueño Disco has not responded to a request for comment. Conley said the establishment is voluntarily staying closed through Wednesday.

“Anytime we see a violent incident, our number one concern is trying to confirm that it be safe for patrons to attend,” Conley added.