PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sheron Robinson will never forget Aug. 1, 2021.

It was the night his girlfriend, 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann, was shot and killed outside his Providence apartment.

Robinson took the stand Wednesday to testify against 25-year-old Isaiah Pinkerton, who’s one of two men accused of killing Brophy-Baermann.

Robinson said he had walked Brophy-Baermann out to her car parked on Olney Street. While they were standing there talking, he recalled seeing a sedan speeding toward them.

Before the couple could react, Robinson said someone inside the vehicle pointed a gun at them and started firing.

Miya Brophy-Baermann

Brophy-Baermann was hit by one of the bullets. Robinson immediately helped her back to his apartment and called 911.

“They never got to say goodbye,” Special Assistant for the Attorney General Alison Bittl said in her opening statement.

The 911 call was played aloud in court. In it, Brophy-Baermann can be heard crying as Robinson begged for help.

“Hurry the [expletive] up,” Robinson frantically told the dispatcher. “Her lips are turning blue.”

Brophy-Baermann was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

It took more than a year for police to track down Pinkerton and his suspected accomplice Shawn Mann. It was a routine traffic stop that broke the case wide open.

Pinkerton and Mann were inside the stopped vehicle, according to Bittl, and officers found a ghost gun wrapped inside of a bandana near where they had been pulled over.

Bittl said Pinkerton’s DNA was found on the gun, which was eventually connected to Brophy-Baermann’s murder. Both Pinkerton and Mann were taken into custody nearly a month later and charged with first-degree murder.

Isaiah Pinkerton (Courtesy: Providence Police Department)

Shawn Mann (Courtesy: Providence Police Department)

The night of the murder, Bittl claims Pinkerton and Mann were driving around Providence “looking for revenge.” She explained that Mann’s younger brother had recently been shot and killed by a rival gang.

Pinkerton and Mann opened fire on the couple, believing that Robinson was responsible for Dante Mann’s death, Bittl said. But Robinson testified that he has never been involved with any gang and the two men were searching for the wrong person.

Shortly after Pinkerton and Mann were arrested, Bittl said a woman walked into the Providence Police Department claiming to be Pinkerton’s friend and the mother of Dante Mann’s child. She told police that Pinkerton admitted to killing someone and that he “wanted her to know that he did it for Dante.”

In her opening statement, Pinkerton’s attorney Kimberly Marceau Chiulli argued that the woman was using her client as a scapegoat, and that she only came forward so she could claim the $100,000 reward for information. Marceau Chiulli said there’s no definitive way to prove who actually fired the shot that killed Brophy-Baermann.

“They can’t tell you who was in the sedan or who was holding the gun,” she told the jury, adding that her client was also a police informant in the past.

Pinkerton’s trial is expected to continue for more than a week, according to Judge Robert Krause. Mann’s next court date is scheduled for July.

Prior to her death, Brophy-Baermann had just graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in speech pathology and started a job in her field. Her parents started a scholarship fund in her name.