PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police tell 12 News that one man suffered non-threatening injuries after he was shot on I-95 North in Providence.

State police said the victim was shot while he was driving on the highway around 11:00 p.m. Friday night; they said it was a targeted incident and that there is no threat to the public.

After the victim was struck, he exited the highway onto Memorial Blvd. and then proceeded to park on Chestnut St. in Providence to call for medical attention, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Police said the victim remained on Chestnut St. and was eventually transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.