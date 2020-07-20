Victim of dirt bike crash remembered at vigil

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Loved ones gathered Sunday to remember a local man who died in a dirt bike crash on Saturday night.

Family and friends say 27 year-old Eric DaSilveira was a great friend, barber and comedian.

According to Providence Police, DaSilveira lost control and crashed his bike on Hope street in Providence early Saturday morning.

“I didn’t believe it,” friend Manny Garcia said, “I went right to the source and I went to his parents house and they had just gotten home from the hospital and they confirmed it, that he did pass away.”

Police say he was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sunday night’s vigil was held at the scene of Saturday’s crash.

