Veterans of all ages can receive COVID-19 vaccine at VA

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:
providence-va_375182
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Veterans of all ages can now get the COVID-19 vaccine at the VA, so long as they’re a patient there, according to a spokesperson for the Providence VA Medical Center.

The spokesperson said veterans who are enrolled in VA healthcare can either walk into the Medical Center to get a vaccine or schedule an appointment to get it at a later date.

Veterans can also make an appointment by calling (401) 273-7100 ext. 16226.

Any veteran who isn’t enrolled in VA healthcare, the spokesperson said, can be enrolled “on the spot.”

The VA is also reaching out to their patients directly regarding their vaccine eligibility.

