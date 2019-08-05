Veroni sworn in as assistant US attorney for RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A veteran state prosecutor has joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island, the agency announced Monday.

Stacey P. Veroni was appointed then sworn in as assistant U.S. attorney.

“We so much look forward to the deep experience, work ethic, and legal skills that Stacey will continue to bring to bear, now as a federal prosecutor, for the people of Rhode Island,” Weisman said in a statement.

Veroni began her career in 1992 and most recently held the title of senior trial attorney for the R.I. Attorney General’s Office. She previously served as chief of the office’s criminal division, narcotics and organized crime division, and domestic violence/sexual assault unit. In addition, she currently serves as an adjunct professor at Providence College, Johnson and Wales University, Salve Regina University, and the Community College of Rhode Island.