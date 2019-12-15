Vehicle crashes into, damages Providence business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A business in Providence was damaged after a vehicle crashed into it early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to Academy Ave. and the intersection of Linton St. just before 6 a.m. for a report of a jeep into a building.

When they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle partially inside Mt. Pleasant Hardware.

Parts of the brick wall and shattered glass covered the sidewalk and inside the building.

The driver was not hurt in the crash, but there was damage to the front of the jeep. He was issued a citation for the crash.

An Eyewitness News crew spoke with the owner of the business on the scene. He said this is not the first time a vehicle has struck his business.

“About 15 to 20 years ago somebody plowed into the side of the building,” said owner Mark Gillson. “The holiday shopping will be impacted for sure, but we’ll make the best of it. This time of year you have to be grateful for what you have.

The building inspector was called out to the scene. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.