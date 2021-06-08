Oscar Vargas declares victory in primary to replace Sabina Matos on Prov. City Council

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Oscar Vargas has declared victory after taking an 89-vote lead in a low-turnout special election primary to replace Sabina Matos on the Providence City Council.

Unofficial totals tabulated Tuesday night showed Vargas with 379 votes to Doris De Los Santos’ 290. An unknown number of mail ballots dropped off in three drop-boxes Tuesday are not yet incuded in the totals, and are expected to be counted Wednesday.

“We won, ganamos,” Vargas posted on Facebook around 9:15 p.m.

De Los Santos could not immediately be reached for comment. It was not clear if she conceded the race.

Casandra Inez also received 115 votes and Santos Javier received 74, according to the unofficial totals.

Turnout was low in-person at the polls, with just 239 votes cast at two polling places Tuesday, according to the unofficial numbers, compared to 612 mail-in votes counted so far. (Roughly 900 total mail ballots and emergency mail ballots in were requested by voters.)

Only nine voters went to City Hall to vote early in-person during the two-week early voting period.

The winner of the primary will be the only candidate on the ballot for the general election on July 6.

The four Democrats were vying to replace Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, who vacated her council seat in April after nearly 12 years to serve as lieutenant governor. Matos had endorsed De Los Santos, a friend and top council staffer when Matos was council president.

Vargas had the support of Sen. Frank Ciccone and Rep. Ramon Perez, who both represent parts of the ward, and Providence Republican Chair Dave Talan also supported him. (The Republicans did not have a candidate in the race.)

But Sen. Sam Bell, who also represents part of the ward, endorsed De Los Santos, as did the R.I. Democratic Women’s Caucus.

Vargas, who works as a Senate aide at the State House, became the subject of an investigation by the Department of Business Regulation during the brief campaign after Bell filed a complaint claiming he was running an unlicensed auto glass business.

DBR confirmed there was no record of a license for Vargas Auto Glass – required by state law for auto glass repair– to which Vargas said the shop was closed. He had previously told 12 News he ran the auto glass business, and touted it in a news release announcing his campaign in April.

Vargas lost to Matos in a 2018 primary for the council seat. If he goes on to win the special election, he would serve out the rest of Matos’ term and be eligible for re-election next fall.