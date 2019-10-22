Vandals smash 7 windows at Providence charter school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for suspects after a charter school in Providence was vandalized Friday night.

According to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, officers were dispatched just before 8 p.m. for a report of malicious damage at TIMES2 STEM Academy on Fillmore Street.

A person on scene told police there was video footage of two unknown males throwing rocks at the building, shattering six windows on the ground level and another on the main level of the school on the side facing the cemetery.

Police have not released any further information on the suspects.