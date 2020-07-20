Vandalism not the way to incite change, says Providence councilman whose home was targeted

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Providence City Councilman John Igliozzi tells Eyewitness News the group who vandalized his home over the weekend in an attempt to threaten him into voting to defund or abolish the city’s police department is not helping the situation at hand.

Igliozzi said the vandals spray-painted DEFUND THE POLICE” and “ACAB” on the sidewalk and street in front of his home on Saturday. They also use spikes to damage the tires on his vehicle and his son’s vehicle.

Igliozzi, who has expressed opposition to defunding or abolishing the police department, believes the vandalism was an effort to get him to change his stance.

“That is a crime in a democracy,” he said. “Maybe not in China or North Korea, but in America, it’s a crime.”

Even though he is against defunding or abolishing the police department, Igliozzi said he continues to listen and discuss police funding with activists. He said he knows that this act of intimidation does not represent the community members he’s been speaking with about police reform.

But even so, Igliozzi said situations like this are not the right way to go about inciting change.

“They had premeditated intent to come to my house and cause my family harm in order to threaten me in an act of terror, to force me to either defund the police department or abolish it,” he said.

The reported vandalism comes a couple of weeks after a Providence police cruiser was vandalized with similar graffiti and a group of protesters lit fireworks and honked their car horns outside of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s home last weekend.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin tell Eyewitness News the incident remains under investigation.