PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Van Morrison performances scheduled to take place at the Providence Performing Art Center (PPAC) on Thursday, May 11th and Friday, May 12th have been rescheduled.

The two shows will now take place on Friday, September 22nd and Sunday, September 24th, according to PPAC.

PPAC said tickets for the May 11th show will still be valid for the performance on September 24th. Tickets for the show on May 12th will still be valid for the September 22nd performance.

PPAC says refunds are available through June 1st at the original point of purchase.

Van Morrison last performed at PPAC in December 2007.