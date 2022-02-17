PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence VA Medical Center social worker who has repeatedly claimed she served in the U.S. Marine Corps and earned a Purple Heart has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a federal investigation.

Sarah Cavanaugh’s access to the Providence VA’s systems has also been revoked, according to spokesperson John Loughlin.

Cavanaugh is accused of telling numerous nonprofit organizations that she served in the U.S. Marine Corps and even touted herself as a combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

She also claimed she was suffering from lung cancer caused by exposure to burn pits and inhaling metallic particles from IED blasts while serving overseas.

Her story began to unravel when one nonprofit organization attempted to verify her military service with the Providence VA.

Court documents reveal that Cavanaugh had access to patients’ medical records at the Providence VA. She’s accused of trying to pass an actual veteran’s diagnosis off as her own, as well as providing fake medical documents to nonprofits when seeking help with medical bills.

Cavanaugh also served as the commander of VFW Post 152 for more than a year until her sudden resignation earlier this month.

Federal agents searched Cavanaugh’s Warwick home earlier this month as part of the ongoing investigation, according to court documents.

Investigators took 43 items from Cavanaugh’s home, according to a copy of the search warrant obtained by 12 News. Those items included a torn-up check, two journals and various pieces of clothing, as well as a number of cell phones, laptops and other electronic devices.

12 News has attempted to reach out to Cavanaugh several times regarding the allegations but has not heard back.