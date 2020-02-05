VA hospital opens new parking garage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — To meet an increase over the past several years in veterans visiting the Providence VA Medical Center on Chalkstone Avenue for outpatient services, the hospital complex opened a new 450-space parking garage Wednesday morning to accommodate veterans, staff and visitors.

The project took 18 months and $16 million to build.

“If you start the experience of care with a hassle, you can’t find a parking spot, you’re irritated when you walk through the door and it sets the wrong tone for your visit with us,” said Ryan Lilly, the director of the VA New England health care system.

Lilly called the garage “a long-overdue addition to the campus,” recalling his own experience being unable to find parking while working for the VA and visiting the hospital back in the early 2000s.

Erin Clare Sears, the center’s acting director, said: “As the associate director of operations for the past seven years, I have been looking forward to this day for a very long time!”

Colleagues and others responded with knowing chuckles.