US Census bumps hourly wage for RI employees

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There are now three months until the 2020 Census, and the U.S. Census Bureau is hoping an hourly-wage boost will encourage Rhode Islanders to apply.
The pay rate has been increased to $25 from the original $22.50 and goes into effect on Jan. 6.
The U.S. Census Bureau said it is hoping the pay bump will encourage more qualified candidates to apply for the position – which requires going door-to-door starting this spring.
To apply, residents must possess the following qualifications:
- Must be at least 18 years old
- Must have a valid Social Security number
- Must be a U.S. citizen (Though non-citizens may be hired under certain circumstances. See More »)
- Must have a valid email address
- Must be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after Dec. 31, 1959
The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring for a range of positions, including census takers, recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks and census field supervisors, among others.