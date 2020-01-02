US Census bumps hourly wage for RI employees

2020 Census

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There are now three months until the 2020 Census, and the U.S. Census Bureau is hoping an hourly-wage boost will encourage Rhode Islanders to apply.

The pay rate has been increased to $25 from the original $22.50 and goes into effect on Jan. 6.

The U.S. Census Bureau said it is hoping the pay bump will encourage more qualified candidates to apply for the position – which requires going door-to-door starting this spring.

To apply, residents must possess the following qualifications:

  • Must be at least 18 years old
  • Must have a valid Social Security number
  • Must be a U.S. citizen (Though non-citizens may be hired under certain circumstances. See More »)
  • Must have a valid email address
  • Must be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after Dec. 31, 1959

The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring for a range of positions, including census takers, recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks and census field supervisors, among others.

