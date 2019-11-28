Up and at ’em: Fitness center hosts Thanksgiving early start

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Any excuse is a good excuse to start your day with exercise that gets your blood pumping, but on a day of feasting, a Wayland Square business gave people the opportunity to earn their turkey.

The Thanks + Giving Turkey Throwdown, organized by CORE Cycle.Fitness.Lagree on Waterman Street, raises money for pediatric cancer patients at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, as well as activities planned for the Izzy Family Room, a “home away from home” for families dealing with pediatric cancer.

While many of us slept in, more than three dozen diehards joined in to cycle, sprint, and lift in 30-minute chunks, followed by a 5k run/walk on Blackstone Boulevard.

“This is a huge time of giving thanks for things… There are people that aren’t as fortunate as others, and we want to give a little piece of our heart [to them],” said general manager Tiffany Costa.

“Together, when we stand united, we’re stronger… And that’s what we want to put out into the community.”

The business has been running the event for 13 years, and a different organization benefits each year.