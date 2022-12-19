PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a car while crossing the street last week.

Police responded to the area of Branch and Charles streets in Providence Wednesday morning, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

The driver was heading east on Branch Avenue and turned right at Charles Street when they hit the juvenile, who was in a crosswalk. The teen was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Edwin Cruz, the victim’s parent, said the side of his son’s face is shattered as a result of the incident.

“He has a brain injury, he has a concussion, he doesn’t remember anything outside of waking up and heading to school,” Cruz said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.

“It’s heartbreaking to know this could have been avoided,” Cruz said.

Cruz and his wife are asking the city to have a crossing guard stationed at that intersection in the hopes of avoiding future incidents like this.

“Its just really the traffic so if we can get some crossing guards there to make it safer, it’s a great community,” Cruz said.

Cruz said his son is scheduled to have plastic surgery in two weeks.