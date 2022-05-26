PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence middle school went into lockdown Thursday after someone reported there was a weapon inside the building, according to a district spokesperson.

Providence police responded to Nathaniel Greene Middle School and searched the entire building after a staff member saw something suspicious on a school surveillance camera.

No weapon was found, the district spokesperson said.

The lockdown impacted dismissal at the middle school, according to the spokesperson, which is typically at 3 p.m.

Nathanael Greene Middle School in Providence was put on lockdown this afternoon following a report of a possible weapon in the school.



After an investigation, district leaders say there was *no weapon* found.



Students were held after dismissal time but are now leaving. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/DYMi1CAWNF — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) May 26, 2022

Students were allowed to leave after the lockdown was lifted, however, the school buses were running later than usual since they were directed to pick up the district’s elementary school students in the meantime.

The district spokesperson said all students who ride the bus were dismissed from the auditorium as the buses returned to the middle school.

This comes two days after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside a Texas elementary school, shooting and killing 19 students and two teachers.