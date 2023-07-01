PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A law giving driving privileges to those who are in the U.S. illegally goes into effect today in Rhode Island.

Governor Dan McKee signed the bill into law last year, making the Ocean State 17th in the nation to give undocumented immigrants permission to drive.

Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos says around 29,000 taxpaying Rhode Islanders will benefit from this law.

Those without legal status can apply if they filed taxes, have two documents proving their identity, proof of residence and insurance.

A similar law also goes into effect today in Massachusetts.