PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence elementary school was put on lockdown Friday after a person was able to enter the building without authorization.

Families at George J. West Elementary School received an emailed letter from the school’s principal and assistant principal informing them of an “incident” that occurred at 9:23 Friday morning. The letter, provided to Target 12 by the school department, said an “unauthorized adult” was spotted in the hallway of the school.

“Our team immediately took action and the person left the building without incident,” the letter said. “All students and staff are safe and accounted for, and at this time there is no indication that the unauthorized person entered the building with ill intent.”

The message from the school’s administrators said they alerted the Providence police and put the school on lockdown for about 60 minutes.

Now they’re looking into how the person was able to get inside the school without permission.

“The health and safety of our students is our top priority,” the letter said. “Our team at West will work with authorities and the School District to learn how this person was able to access the building, and we will take appropriate steps to prevent future incidents.”