UNAP renews call for hazard pay after Lifespan gives bonuses to select managers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The union that represents thousands of nurses at Rhode Island and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals is accusing parent company Lifespan of “playing favorites” with federal stimulus money.

This comes after Lifespan awarded bonuses to certain managers within the healthcare system.

In a statement, the United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP) Local 5098 said Lifespan denied hazard pay for its members back in April, blaming the financial strain of the pandemic.

“We don’t dispute that many managers have performed with distinction during these difficult times, but we adamantly believe that the sacrifices and commitment of frontline health workers and support staff should be equally recognized by Lifespan,” the statement said.

When asked about the bonuses, Lifespan told 12 News they were only for “a very small amount of managers who went above and beyond, working hundreds of extra hours without being compensated in their service during the COVID-19 crisis.”

“These are one-time rewards that are not annualized into a salary and do not have any impact on annual merit increases for non-management employees,” Lifespan said in a statement.