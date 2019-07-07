U.S. soccer fans showing support for women’s team

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Soccer fans across Southern New England are rejoicing after the victory of United States Women’s soccer team, defeating the Netherlands 2-0.

The organization ‘American Outlaws‘, Providence chapter held a viewing party at Brass Monkey on Allens Avenue in the capital city.

Owner Oscar Worthington told me his restaurant was at full capacity just before 11-o-clock this morning.

Only place I can fit my camera at Brass Moneky in Providence. The place is slammed — which is an understatement. All here to watch the World Cup! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/63IfRF2u7A — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) July 7, 2019

Kyle Lindsay, chapter president for the American Outlaws called this day an exciting one.

“Just to be in the championship in the World Cup Finals is a big goal,” said Lindsay. “We are here today (Sunday) with a packed house with all the fans here just cheering on the United States and for the women’s team is awesome.”

Lindsay spoke with Eyewitness News reporter, Torry Gaucher, and told him the sport is growing in popularity.

VIDEO NOW: Kyle Lindsay the Chapter President fOr American Outlaws describes why today’s World Cup game is so important! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ebIvtiKNRj — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) July 7, 2019

“We have a bunch of people that turn out for every game,” he said.

Lindsay says, the club hosts viewing parties for most soccer events.

But, Sunday was the big game, “everyone is bringing out there friends. It’s been an awesome crowd and atmosphere inside there as well.”

In the crowd we met Kelsey Ahmed of Pawtucket, she tells us that she and her boyfriend are huge fans of the New England Revolution.

Ahmed explains why she is a fan of the women’s team, “all of these girls are very strong, they are very independent. They always speak their mind.”

She believes that they serve as a great role model to all of us.

“Don’t let someone put you down,” said Ahmed. “You can do anything you put your mind to. It doesn’t matter if you are male or female.”

Kyle Lindsay echoed that same statement, “I would hope that kids these days would be able to look up to these girls as role models.”

Sunday’s victory marked the 4th World Cup victory for the United States Women’s Team.