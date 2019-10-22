U.S. Census Bureau hiring ahead of 2020 count

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The United States Census Bureau is gearing up for its 2020 Census by recruiting people to help complete the work.

The Census Bureau said it needs to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country.

This includes positions open in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The Census Bureau said the work could be good for holiday seasonal workers, students, or retirees.

If hired, the jobs pay out starting at 18 dollars an hour.

Rhode Island is said to have one of the hardest states to collect a full and accurate census.

The Census Bureau said nearly 25 percent of the state in considered to be a “hard to count” neighborhood, per the Boston Globe.

The census is a federal population check of how many people are living in the country and any given state.

This population count includes both documented and undocumented immigrants.

Rhode Island has a lot riding on this next census.

The state is at risk of losing one of its two seats in the US House of Representatives pending census results.

The U.S. Census Bureau is holding a live Q&A at 10 a.m. to answer questions about the hiring process and the work it entails.

If you are interested in applying for a position with the Census Bureau, click here.