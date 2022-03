PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — No injuries were reported after police in Providence say the driver of a U-Haul truck hit a gas pump on Eddy Street on Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials on scene told 12 News the gas pumps at the Thurber Ave Food Mart were turned off for safety reasons.

It’s not clear if the driver of the truck is facing any charges as a result.

Providence Police and fire are at the ‘Thurber Ave Food Mart’ after a U-Haul hit a pump. Fire crews tell me there were no injuries and that the pumps are turned off for safety reasons at this time. More tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/iZgCRLUSK3 — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) March 27, 2022

Matt Paddock contributed to this report.