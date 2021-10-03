Two women stabbed after apparent road rage incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after two women were stabbed after an apparent road rage incident.

Just after midnight, police were called to the intersection of Broad St. and Dartmouth Ave. for a possible stabbing.

According to a report, when officers arrived on scene, they found a large amount of blood on the road.

A witness then approached police saying he saw a silver vehicle and black vehicle get into what appeared to be a road rage incident.

He said when both vehicles then pulled over at the corner of Broad St. and Dartmouth Ave. and several people in both cars got out and began to engage in a physical altercation

After a few minutes, then witness then saw that two women were bleeding. He said they got into a third, unidentified vehicle, and took off towards Rhode Island Hospital.

Two officers went to the hospital and found the two victims, identified as a 27-year-old woman and 23-year-old woman, who had non-life threatening stab wounds to their arms and back.

They told officers they were riding in the back of the silver vehicle, when the black vehicle pulled in front of them at the intersection.

Everyone got out of both vehicles and an argument between both groups started.

One of the victims said she then saw a man pull out a knife and stab her and the other victim several times.

The man the got back into the black car and took off from the scene.

She said the her and the other victim were able to flag down a passing vehicle and were taken to the hospital.

Right now, the incident remains under investigation.