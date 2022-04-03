PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after three people were shot early Sunday morning.

According to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi, around 2:15 a.m., officers were called to Lenox Ave for a report of a shooting outside of a home on the street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found three victims that had been shot, a 29-year-old man, and two women, ages 25 and 22.

All three were transported to Rhode Island Hospital. At last check, the man was listed in critical condition and the two women are in stable condition.

Verdi said the victims were standing next to their car when an unknown person fired at them.

Police have not made any arrests yet in the shooting in the incident remains under investigation.