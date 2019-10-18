Live Now
Two separate crashes on I-95 South in Providence disrupts traffic

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two separate crashes on I-95 South in Providence disrupted traffic early Friday morning, police told Eyewitness News.

State police responded to I-95 south near Atwells Avenue around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a crash. Investigators say shortly after that crash, there was a second crash in the traffic that had built up behind it.

Police said no one involved was seriously injured, however, some people were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Eyewitness News cameras captured a few tow trucks and what appeared to be two sedans with heavy damage. One vehicle, a white hatchback, appeared to have veered off the road.

