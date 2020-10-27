Two sent to hospital after a police cruiser was hit in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A police cruiser was hit early Tuesday morning, sending both the officer and the passenger of the car to the hospital.

Providence police say it appears the vehicle ran a stop sign and hit the cruiser that was driving at the intersection of Eddy and Chapman streets, close to Roger Williams Park, around 1 a.m.

The passenger of the vehicle was pregnant, which is why she was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, according to police.

The officer involved in the crash is being treated for minor injuries.

Police say no citations have been filed against the driver yet.