PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters extinguished a fire in Providence’s downtown area early Tuesday morning.

Officials say they were called to a fire on Custom House Street around 4:30 a.m.

Eyewitness News crews saw fire crews outside of Pot Au Feu.

Officials added the blaze started as a trash compactor fire and affected two restaurants in the building. They did not specify which restaurants were impacted.

There were no reported injuries and no major damage to the building.