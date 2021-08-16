Two Providence nightclubs going before Board of Licenses following recent violence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Board of Licenses (BOL) is scheduled to meet Monday at 9 a.m. to discuss two local businesses that police say are linked to recent violence in the city.

Two Providence nightclubs have been temporarily shut down as police investigate crimes that allegedly occurred right outside their doors.

The first is Fuego Lounge on West Friendship Street where police say a double murder took place earlier this month. Police say two Boston men were celebrating a birthday with a group of friends when a fight broke out outside the club leading to the deadly shooting

The second is Legacy Lounge on Manton Avenue, the site of a stabbing that injured a man last week.

Mayor Jorge Elorza told 12 News he supports the temporary closure of the Legacy Lounge as the incident is reviewed.

“Whenever there’s an issue of serious violence, and we don’t understand exactly what happened, we are really concerned about the opportunity for repeat violence in the same location,” BOL Chair Dylan Conley said. “Is there something about the way the club is operating? Is there something about the standard patrons that normally attend? Is someone going to be looking for someone from the previous night?”

Conley says Fuego Lounge has been the topic of an emergency meeting in the past, but he says they have been cooperating with police.

Both incidents remain under investigation.