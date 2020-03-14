Overnight shooting in Providence leaves 2 injured; one critically

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is in critical condition and another is also being treated at the hospital after an overnight shooting that resulted in a large police presence outside Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

According to Providence Police Major David Lapatin, a vehicle was stopped by Rhode Island State Police around 12:30 a.m. Saturday as it was racing toward the hospitals. State Police reportedly found two people with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

Lapatin said that’s when State Police called Providence Police to investigate. The vehicle was escorted to the hospital. Eyewitness News was on scene when as many as 20 police cruisers, including police detectives investigated, focusing their search on a white vehicle in the driveway of the Hasbro Emergency Department entrance.

One of the victims, who is under 18 years old, was treated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital and is recovering from non-life threatening injuries. The other victim has since been transferred to Rhode Island Hospital and is in critical condition.

Major Lapatin said investigators were initially told that the shooting was on Broad Street, but through their investigation, police have learned the scene was on Pavilion Avenue.