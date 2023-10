PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police say two people have died after they were shot while inside of a car early Saturday morning.

A 12 News videographer saw a heavy police presence on Hathaway Street around 2 a.m.

Major David Lapatin said the shooting appeared to be targeted, but had no other information at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.