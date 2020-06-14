Two people injured, one critically, in stabbing Saturday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were injured, one critically, in a stabbing Saturday night in Providence.

Police were called to a home on California Ave. for a report of a stabbing with multiple victims.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man outside of the home flagging them down.

The victim, later identified as Shawn McMurtery, 21, was applying pressure to the left side of his body, bleeding heavily from an apparent stab wound. He also had a laceration to his thumb.

McMurtery told police he was stabbed by a woman who was still inside the home.

When police went inside the home, they found large amounts of blood on the floors of several rooms in the home.

They then found a second victim, later identified as Haley Perez, 21, lying in the bathtub. She had a severe laceration to her right temple and several stab wounds to her back and abdomen area.

Both Perez and McMurtery were then rushed to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police then spoke with an eyewitness to the incident, who is only being identified as McMurtery’s girlfriend.

She said that before the stabbing, there was an altercation between Perez and herself, who are roommates. During this argument, Perez showed a knife and became extremely aggressive towards her.

The woman said that McMurtery tried to intervene, but was stabbed several times Perez. While attempting to defend himself, he stabbed her several time with a different knife.

At last check, Perez was taken into surgery and is in critical condition. McMurtery is also still at the hospital.

Right now, this is being investigated domestic felony assault and the incident is still under investigation.