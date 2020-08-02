Two people displaced after Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people lost their home Sunday after flames tore through the third floor of an apartment building on Douglas Avenue.

Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney says crews responded to a report of a building fire with two people trapped around 1:15 p.m. The tenants were able to safely escape before firefighters arrived, but there was heavy fire coming from two sides of the building on the third floor.

“Because of the weather and because of how much fire was in the building we struck a second alarm,” Mahoney said.

Firefighters began an interior attack and put out the flames in about twenty minutes. The first and second floor apartments, which were vacant, sustained some water damage, according to Mahoney.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.