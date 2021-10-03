Two men in critical condition after overnight shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men are in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Providence.

According to Commander Thomas Verdi, the men were sitting in a vehicle outside a home on Glasgow Street when an unknown person fired several shots at them, hitting both victims.

The two victims, who are only being identified as a 22 and 29-year-old, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital and are in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation and no one has been arrested.