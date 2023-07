PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Providence are investigating a 3-alarm house fire that damaged two homes early Sunday morning.

A 12 News videographer on scene saw heavy damage to the top floor of a two story home at 407 Orms Street, as well as some exterior damage to the top of a triple-decker next door.

Providence Fire Chief said on social media that 60 members of the department were called to put out the fire.

No one was injured.

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.