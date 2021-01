PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two families are without a home after a fire broke out in Providence Tuesday evening.

Fire officials at the scene said the fire started around 7 p.m. in a kitchen of the two-and-a-half-story home on Regent Avenue.

All eight people — five adults and three children — made it out safely and are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

Crews say the smoke detectors were not working because of faulty batteries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.