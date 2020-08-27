Two families displaced after fire ravages Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence firefighters are working to put out a fire that broke out at a multi-family home early Thursday morning.

Crews responding to a home on Longmont Street near Admiral Street around 3 a.m. found the front of the building fully engulfed in flames.

The power lines were already burned off the home, prompting crews to call in National Grid for live wires in the street, according to Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney.

“It appears to have possibly started on the front porch and went up the front of the building and got inside,” Mahoney said. “All the windows were open at the time, the fire got inside on every floor and got into the loft.”

Everyone was able to get out of the building safely just in time.

One witness said the flames were coming from the bottom of the home, and she went around banging on the windows to wake up the people inside.

“Literally I ran across the house, the whole entire perimeter, knocked on every single window, got out as fast as I could, set off car alarms to get them awake,” said Intiutiveligiq Placied, known as “Shay.” “Anything I literally could.”

As of 5 a.m., there was no word on anyone hurt, and the Red Cross has been called to help the two families that live in the home.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation at this time.

Eyewtiness News is on scene gathering more information as it becomes available. Check back for updates.