House fire in Providence under investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews in Providence battled flames and smoke, along with exhausting heat at a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to 83 Homer Street around 1 p.m.

Crews quickly located and knocked down the fire on the second floor, according to Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney.

Because of the heat, he said extra personnel was brought in to keep crews rotating. No one was injured.

It’s unclear if anyone was living in the home before the fire. Right now, the deputy assistant chief said it is not habitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.