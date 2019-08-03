Breaking News
BREAKING: Confirmed active shooter at Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas
Live Now
WATCH: CBS News Live Coverage – Deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas

House fire in Providence under investigation

Providence
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews in Providence battled flames and smoke, along with exhausting heat at a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to 83 Homer Street around 1 p.m.

Crews quickly located and knocked down the fire on the second floor, according to Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney.

Because of the heat, he said extra personnel was brought in to keep crews rotating. No one was injured.

It’s unclear if anyone was living in the home before the fire. Right now, the deputy assistant chief said it is not habitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Jeffrey Osborne

Target 12

Live Cams