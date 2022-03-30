PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new television pilot about Federal Hill has been filming in Providence this week, including inside Providence City Hall on Tuesday, 12 News has learned.

The project is by director Michael Corrente, according to R.I. Film & Television Office executive director Steven Feinberg.

Feinberg said the working title for the show is “Federal Hill,” and described it as a “period piece.” He declined to go into further detail about the production.

Feinberg said the show has applied for the motion picture tax credits offered to film and TV productions in Rhode Island, but said the dollar amount won’t be calculated under after the production is finished.

Rhode Island offers productions a tax incentive of 30% of the costs incurred that are “directly attributable to activity within the state.” The budget must be at least $100,000.

A number of high-profile productions have filmed scenes in Rhode Island lately, including “Hocus Pocus 2,” set to be released this fall, and “The Gilded Age,” currently streaming on HBO Max.

Corrente, a Rhode Island native who directed a movie about Federal Hill in the 1990s, declined to go into detail about his new project at its current stage.

“If it becomes real, then there will be a whole lot to talk about,” Corrente said when reached by phone. He said filming was set to wrap up in the next week.

Theresa Agonia, a spokesperson for Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, said the production is not expected to return to City Hall after Tuesday’s shoot.

“We don’t have a total yet on costs they will owe the city, but it will include police detail, street closure fees and venue fees,” Agonia said. “Once they’re done filming throughout the city we’ll have a total bill.”

Filming took place inside the City Council chambers on the third floor, according to photos on the council’s official Twitter account.

Feinberg said scenes are being filmed in multiple locations in Providence including Federal Hill, as well as other locations in Rhode Island including Cumberland.