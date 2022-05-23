PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the controversy over tolling big rig trucks on Rhode Island highways, a federal trial over the practice began Monday morning.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) filed the lawsuit back in 2018, along with Cumberland Farms, M&M Transport Services and New England Motor Freight.

The plaintiff argues the RhodeWorks plan that set up the tolls, which was signed by former Gov. Gina Raimondo in 2016, is discriminatory toward out-of-state truckers. They say the tolls are unconstitutional and set a bad precedent for other states to follow.

The defense, which is the state, argues that RhodeWorks was approved at the federal level. The state claims 80% of the damage done to highway bridges is caused by large tractor-trailer trucks frequently traveling the highways.

A majority of the trucks are from out of state, but the plaintiffs argue that out-of-state drivers end up having to pay more than intrastate drivers because there’s a cap on how much a truck pays daily when passing through the same gantries.

However, the defense showed their research, which suggests that interstate trucks actually got more of a discount.

Since this is a bench trial, there is no jury. Witnesses and experts are expected to take the stand Monday afternoon.