Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Truck tolls challenge heads back to lower court

Providence

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A lawsuit filed by the trucking industry to stop Rhode Island’s truck tolls stills has legs, according to a federal appeals court decision.

The First Appeals Court reversed a lower court ruling made last March that dismissed the suit on the grounds that state taxes are protected under federal law from federal court review and recommended the case be brought in the state court system rather than the federal judiciary.

Thursday’s ruling said that tractor-trailer tolls collected on Rhode Island highways are not sophisticated state taxes.

“When we look at whether the word “tax” was then understood to include tolls, we find something of a mixed bag, albeit one quite heavily loaded in favor of treating tolls as something other than taxes,” Judge William Kayata wrote in the decision for the First Circuit Court of Appeals.

The ruling sends the case back to U.S. District Court.

“Today’s decision by the First Circuit paves the way for us to make that argument in federal court and we look forward to the chance to vindicate our case on the merits,” American Trucking Association President and CEO Chris Spear said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com