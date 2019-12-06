Truck tolls challenge heads back to lower court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A lawsuit filed by the trucking industry to stop Rhode Island’s truck tolls stills has legs, according to a federal appeals court decision.

The First Appeals Court reversed a lower court ruling made last March that dismissed the suit on the grounds that state taxes are protected under federal law from federal court review and recommended the case be brought in the state court system rather than the federal judiciary.

Thursday’s ruling said that tractor-trailer tolls collected on Rhode Island highways are not sophisticated state taxes.

“When we look at whether the word “tax” was then understood to include tolls, we find something of a mixed bag, albeit one quite heavily loaded in favor of treating tolls as something other than taxes,” Judge William Kayata wrote in the decision for the First Circuit Court of Appeals.

The ruling sends the case back to U.S. District Court.

“Today’s decision by the First Circuit paves the way for us to make that argument in federal court and we look forward to the chance to vindicate our case on the merits,” American Trucking Association President and CEO Chris Spear said.