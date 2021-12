PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating what caused a pickup truck to crash into a utility pole in Providence late Wednesday night.

Officials say the crash occurred sometime after 10 p.m. on Atwells Avenue.

National Grid responded to the scene after the crash caused power to go out in the neighborhood.

No word on the condition of the driver or how many people were in the truck.

It was snowing at the time, but police have not said if that played a role in the crash.