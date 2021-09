EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — An East Providence restaurant’s storefront was damaged Wednesday morning after a pickup truck crashed into it.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. at Sun & Moon Korean Restaurant on Warren Avenue.

There’s no word at this time on any injuries or what led up to the crash.

A sedan with front-end damage was also spotted at the scene.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering details. This story will be updated as we learn more.