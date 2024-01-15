PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders are at the scene of a crash in Providence that sent a pickup truck careening into the front of a home.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday on Sophia Street, near the intersection with Ethan Street in the city’s Silver Lake neighborhood.

Both vehicles had heavy front-end damage, and it appeared the truck crashed into a set of stairs in front of the home.

It’s unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

It was the second such crash on Monday, after a car hit a home on Mt. Pleasant Avenue following a crash around 5:45 a.m.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.