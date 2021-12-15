Truck crashes into several vehicles, home in Providence

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a crash that damaged several vehicles and a home on the East Side.

Officials responded to the intersection of Gano and Pitman streets around 4 a.m.

12 News was on scene and saw at least four vehicles with damage, including a pickup truck near the house. It also appears part of the home caught fire.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what led to the crash.

12 News has reached out for more information and will update this story once it becomes available.

