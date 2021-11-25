Truck crashes into East Providence home, two injured

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an incident where a truck ran into an East Providence home early Thanksgiving morning.

According to police, the crash happened on Tab Avenue around 4:30 a.m when the truck crashed into the basement of the residence.

Authorities say nobody was in the basement when the crash happened and the driver and passenger in the truck were injured.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News as more details become available.

